Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are having a spat about whether AI will kill us all

It's recently come to light how the two tech titans disagree on how badly things could go wrong with artificial intelligence. When asked by a Facebook user during a recent Facebook Live broadcast about his thoughts on AI and Musk's assertion that it could pose a threat to humanity, Zuck said Musk's doomsaying was "irresponsible" (via Business Insider):

"I have pretty strong opinions on this. I'm really optimistic. I'm an optimistic person in general. I think you can build things and the world gets better. With AI especially, I'm really optimistic and I think that people who are naysayers and try to drum up these doomsday scenarios … I don't understand it. It's really negative and in some ways I actually think it's pretty irresponsible."

"Whenever I hear people saying AI is going to hurt people in the future I think: 'Yeah technology can generally always be used for good and bad and you need to be careful about how you build it and you need to be careful about what you build and how it's going to be used. But people who are arguing for slowing down the process of building AI, I just find that really questionable. I have a hard time wrapping my head around that. If you're arguing against AI then you're arguing against safer cars that aren't going to have accidents and you're arguing against being able to better diagnose people when they're sick."

Not having any of that, the Tesla CEO took to Twitter to respond:

I've talked to Mark about this. His understanding of the subject is limited. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2017

We'll let these two tech luminaries continue to fight it out amongst themselves. But just one note to Zuck: No one believed Sarah Connor's warnings either. MG